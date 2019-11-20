JULY 11, 1929 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 William Robert Hampton, 90, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed from this life into freedom and the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Whitestone Care Facility in Greensboro, NC. There will be a celebration of his life at Christ United Methodist Church (410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410) at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24. The family will receive visitors from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Bob, as he was known, is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carolyn Williams Hampton, three children: Sandra Hampton Deel (husband Larry Deel) of Salem, VA, William Douglas Hampton (wife Joanna Hampton) of Pearisburg, VA, and Scott A. Lee (wife Cindy Lee) of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren: Nathanael Crum (wife Autumn Crum), Meghan Lee, Samuel Deel, Annaleigh Deel and Jason Hampton; one great-grandchild Harrison Crum, a beloved niece and nephew, two brothers-in-law, many cousins and life-long friends. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Pat Kendrick Hampton, and his parents, William Oakley Hampton and Verna Frith Hampton Reavis. After graduating from Duke University in 1950, Bob served in the Army Counter Intelligence Corps during the Korean War. As a CPA, he was a partner with the Deloitte Accounting Firm, served as CFO of High Point Fibers Corporation and continued to assist others with their taxes until 2017. Bob was a former Civitan and member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 50 years where he quietly volunteered in various capacities throughout his life, including working closely with his wife Carolyn in the Montagnard Family Rescue Program. Bob was an outstanding and faithful provider for his family and in that role repeatedly chose their interests over his own throughout his life. Bob's family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the phenomenal friends and caregivers of the WhiteStone Community, Nurse Care NC and Hospice of Greensboro. You made all the difference! The family respectfully requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Christ United Methodist Church earmarked for the Montagnard Program or to Hospice of Greensboro. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberyfhnorthelm.com.
