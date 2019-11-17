JULY 11, 1929 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 William Robert Hampton, 90, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed from this life into freedom and the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday November 14, 2019 at the Whitestone Care Facility in Greensboro, NC. There will be a celebration of his life at Christ United Methodist Church (410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410) at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday November 24th. The family will receive visitors from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Bob, as he was known, is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Carolyn Williams Hampton and his three children: Sandra Hampton Deel (husband Larry Deel) of Salem, VA, William Douglas Hampton (wife Joanna Hampton) of Pearisburg, VA, and Scott A. Lee (wife Cindy Lee) of Greensboro, NC. He was also the grandfather of five: Samuel Deel, Annaleigh Deel, Meghan Lee, Jason Hampton, and Nathanael Crum (wife Autumn Crum); one great-grandchild Harrison Crum, a beloved niece and nephew, two brothers-in-law, many cousins and life-long friends. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Pat Kendrick Hampton, and his parents, William Oakley Hampton and Verna Frith Hampton Reavis. Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean War, was a retired CPA and partner from the accounting firm of Deloitte, a former Civitan, and member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 50 years where he quietly volunteered in various capacities throughout his life, including working closely with his wife Carolyn in the Montagnard Family Rescue Program. Bob was an outstanding and faithful provider for his family and in that role, he repeatedly chose their interests over his own throughout his life. Bob's family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the WhiteStone Community, and to all of his phenomenal caregivers from Nurse Care NC and Hospice of Greensboro. The family respectfully requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Christ United Methodist Church and earmarked for the Montagnard Program or to Hospice of Greensboro at hospicegso.org. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberyfhnorthelm.com.
