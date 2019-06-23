EDEN Mr. Eric Tijuan "Mickey" Hampton, 40, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 at Sunny Home Baptist Church in Eden with family visitation beginning at 11 a.m. (Perry-Spencer Funeral Home)
