JUNE 13, 1938 - MARCH 1, 2020 Mrs. Twila Margaret Johnston Hamm, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at George Brothers Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens. Mrs. Hamm was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and a brother. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Waggoner (Nick); son, Michael Johnston (Cindy); son, Tim Johnston (Lynn); foster daughter, Anna Mullins; grandsons, Robbie Waggoner (Arielle), Zack, Greggie, and Erick; granddaughters, Caitlin and Heather; multiple stepchildren and step-grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Biles; and a host of other family members and friends whom she loved. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to special friends "Mama Bear and Papa Bear."
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Twila's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Twila's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.