JUNE 13, 1938 - MARCH 1, 2020 Mrs. Twila Margaret Johnston Hamm, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at George Brothers Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens. Mrs. Hamm was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and a brother. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Waggoner (Nick); son, Michael Johnston (Cindy); son, Tim Johnston (Lynn); foster daughter, Anna Mullins; grandsons, Robbie Waggoner (Arielle), Zack, Greggie, and Erick; granddaughters, Caitlin and Heather; multiple stepchildren and step-grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Biles; and a host of other family members and friends whom she loved. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to special friends "Mama Bear and Papa Bear."

To send flowers to the family of Twila Hamm, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Twila's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Twila's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries