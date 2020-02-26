STONEVILLE Gloria "Deanie" Hamlin, 81, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27 at the Greater Burning Bush Holiness Church. Burial will be in Stoneville Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Hamlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries