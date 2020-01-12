MAY 16, 1936 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Mrs. Thella Mae Hamlin Frizzell, 83, of West Haven, Utah, formerly of Greensboro. Peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. There will be a viewing from 1:30-2pm and the funeral service will be held 2:15-3pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8934 W Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27235. William Greene, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Westminster Gardens. Thella was born on March 15, 1936 in Fresno, California as the only child to the late Arvin Murray Hamlin and Leola Wilker Hamlin. She attended Brigham Young University where she met Thomas Philpott Frizzell and they were married in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the adventure began! Over the course of the next 20 years, the family moved 11 times due to Tom's job assignments with Thella in full support. During that time, she mastered the art of patience as she raised 7 children and made her home the center of all she did. As a mother, she enjoyed sewing, baking, canning, quilting, crafting, cheering at kid's sporting events, and completely loving on her children. Tom and Thella served faithfully for over 22 years in the Atlanta and Raleigh temples of The Church. Thella exemplified a life of true religion by her tireless charity and compassion. Her happy demeanor attracted all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Tammy; and her parents. Survivors include children, Kathleen and husband Allan Hess; Michael and wife, Holly Christenson Frizzell; Dana and wife, Victoria Stephens Frizzell; Terry and wife, Anita Atencio Frizzell; Lisa and husband, Gary Kennedy; Richard and wife, Rebecca Conrad Frizzell; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humanitarian Aid of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by contacting Lisa Kennedy. Online condolences may be offered at www.advantagegreensboro.com.
Hamlin Frizzell, Thella Mae
To plant a tree in memory of Thella Hamlin Frizzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.