MARCH 5, 1948 - MAY 27, 2020 Judy Burleson Hamby, 72, of Stoneville, NC, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at Fair Funeral Home. Mrs. Hamby was born March 5, 1948 in Cabarrus County, NC, to the late Farley Jerome Burleson and Margaret Troutman Burleson. She enjoyed making hand-crafted furniture, along with arts and crafts. Judy was owner and operator of J. J.'s Woodworking. She is survived by her son, Johnny C. Hamby, Jr. of Asheboro; daughter, Jamie Hamby of Stoneville; grandchildren, Jaden Graves, Autumn Hamby, Lauren "Elbie" France, Liam France, Jada Cardwell, John W. Hamby, Joshua D. Hamby, Jason T. Hamby, Breanna Hamby-Doss, Victoria Hamby, and Katie Hamby; and brother, Jimmy Burleson, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Carroll Hamby, Sr. and her son, Christopher Jerome Hamby. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
