MARCH 11, 1935 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Mr. Grady "Bud" Hamby, 84, of Greensboro, passed away November 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at George Brothers Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Centre Friends Meeting Cemetery. Bud was born March 11, 1935, in Caldwell County, to the late Reverend Dr. G. Hanford Hamby and Mae Clontz Hamby. He was a veteran of the United States Marines, having served in the Korean conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madie Stamper Hamby. Bud is survived by his daughter, Lisa Fricke (Robert); grandson, James Bruce Fricke; brother, Cloyd Hamby (Michelle) and Wanda Keith, who was a special caregiver for Mr. and Mrs. Hamby. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.