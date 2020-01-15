DECEMBER 20, 1933 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Dr. Robert Parker Halliday, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hospice Home of High Point. Robert was surrounded in love by his family members during a brief illness. The family will receive friends at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home North Elm Chapel (515 North Elm Street) on Saturday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by a brief memorial service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC. Robert was born December 20, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Joseph Richard and Mary Ruffman Halliday. He graduated from Perrysville High School at the age of 16. He married the love of his life, Catherine, at the age of 18. Robert went on to complete his Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Pittsburgh, winning the National Science Merit Scholarship. Professionally, Robert was employed by Norwich Eaton Pharmaceuticals (Norwich, NY) and retired from his position as senior vice president after 21 years of dedicated service. He was then employed by London International (vice president) for approximately 6 years, followed by positions of either vice president or president for Goody's Pharmaceuticals, Mayrand Pharmaceuticals and Merz. Robert was known internationally as a leader, facilitator and expert of pharmacological research, acquiring FDA approvals, and drug acquisition. He dedicated his life to the advancement of both pharmacological and medical research in numerous areas, including Parkinson's and AIDs. While in employment for London International, he and his wife lived abroad in England and Robert earned the opportunity to design, build and open a state-of-the-art research center a researcher's dream! Robert had a tremendous impact on healthcare all over the world, including travels to England, Germany, Japan, India, Spain, and Austria and was published in numerous professional journals and textbooks. He officially retired after serving for more than 35 years. Personally, Robert and his wife raised three daughters, and his family eventually grew to also include 6 grandchildren, 3 sons-in-law and 1 great-granddaughter. Robert's family was his greatest pride. He was an avid hunter and hunted extensively in upstate New York and Germany. Robert also loved spending time with his family and friends at his hunting cabin in the Virginia mountains. He enjoyed fishing at Guilford Lake, New York as well as rural Canada. He also enjoyed golf and bowling. Robert was well loved and respected, surrounded by a large circle of family and friends - happy hour at Guilford Lake, gatherings at Lake Ludlow and Lost Pond, clambakes, family events, Sunset Beach and numerous yearly trips to Pittsburgh. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and rarely missed a game. Perhaps what Robert will be most remembered for was his integrity and profound intellect. His grandchildren often say he was the original Google and he was without a doubt who family and friends turned to for advice, guidance and knowledge. Robert had a very clear sense of right and wrong and treated everyone he ever encountered with respect and dignity. He raised his family to always follow a moral compass, encouraged them to be the best that they could be no matter what they were doing, and to keep an open mind. Despite his bigger-than-life impact on so very many people, Robert was unassuming, always approachable and never forgot his very humble roots. He remained true to himself to the very end of his life. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife Catherine V. Halliday; brothers, Russ, Ralph and Joseph Halliday and son-in-law, Kevin Pulaski. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (and Louis) Shultz; Patricia (and Steve) Paiewonsky; and Karen Pulaski. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica (and Michael) Alfaro, Robert (and Christina) Shultz, William Shultz, Edward (and fiancé Nicole Cucchi) Paiewonsky, Laura (and Mike) Nix, Jonathan Pulaski and great-grandchild, Halliday Alfaro. Also surviving are many extended family members. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. John Hewitt, always faithful in his care, as well as the outstanding staff who cared for him at Heritage Greens, Wesley Long Hospital and Hospice Home of High Point. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Joslin Diabetes Center in honor of Dr. Halliday. Condolences to Dr. Halliday's family may be offered by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
