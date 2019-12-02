JANUARY 23, 1920 - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Velma Tuttle Hall, 99, went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Rockingham County Hospice Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation. Velma was born in Stokes County to the late Cabell and Carrie Brown Tuttle. She was retired from the American Tobacco Company with over 38 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Reidsville. Velma loved life and made everyone around her feel special. She enjoyed the beach and dancing with Clarence. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hall; sister, Rachel Von Cannon; brothers, Odice Tuttle, Clarence Tuttle and Charles Tuttle. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Shreve Hughes of Reidsville and several nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County at PO Box 281, Wentworth NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.