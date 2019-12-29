EDEN Kenneth Lee Hall, Sr., 90, died Friday, December 27, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Draper Christian Church. Boone & Cooke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Hall, Sr., Kenneth Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.