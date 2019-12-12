GREENSBORO Sonya Hall, 51, died Monday, December 2, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, December 13 at Love & Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 4344 Blackberry Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.
