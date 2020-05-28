JULY 30, 1947 - MAY 23, 2020 Robert "Winky" Hall, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. Winky was born on July 30, 1947 to the late Edith and William Hall. Winky proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966-1970. A Vietnam veteran, he was awarded three Purple Hearts. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2005 after 30 years of service. Winky was known and loved by all the customers on his route. He was a member Belin Memorial Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, SC where he loved to worship and praise the Lord at the Harbor Worship Service. Winky is survived by his loving wife, Jean Hall; three daughters, CJ Merritt (Chris), Crystal H. Vernon (Michael) and Cathy H. Vincent; seven grandchildren, Seth Vernon, Jacob Vernon, Zach Vincent (Caitlyn), Logan Vincent (Emily), Adam Vincent, Jordan Vincent and Izzie Merritt; two brothers, William Hall (Wanda) and Vann Hall (Pam); sisters in-law, Carol M. Gwynn and Pam M. Dove (Dwight); and his beloved dog, Gabbie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Winky is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Bledsoe. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private graveside service Saturday, May 30th at Pine Hall Presbyterian Church, Pine Hall, NC. A celebration of Winky's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Marine Toys for Tots, 308 Mark Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320
