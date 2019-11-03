Peggy Moore Hall, 83, passed away in her sleep September 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Peggy was born December 7, 1935 in Greensboro, NC to the late William Lacy and Lillie Warren Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first daughter, Josephine, and her husband of 62 years, Bob. Peggy graduated from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in 1957 with a BS degree. She earned a master's degree from UNC-Greensboro in 1963 and was a forever member of Delta Pi Epsilon. With endless energy, Peggy taught at King's Business College while finishing her degree. As a dedicated teacher, she intuitively sparked a zest for learning in her students at Guilford County public schools and Guilford College. Her multifaceted skill set allowed her to transition easily into the business world as a purchasing agent for a large printing company. Peggy had a strong spirit of volunteerism and for decades gave her time and talents to Habitat for Humanity, One Great Day of Service, and A Simple Gesture. Throughout her life, Peggy was an avid bridge player, belonging to several bridge clubs, and enjoyed needlepoint, golf, gardening and yardwork. She treasured her wide and diverse circle of friends and loved people from all walks of life. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Kim Saunders (Jim) of Richland, MI, Tam Hall of Raleigh, NC, and Bobbi Ginther (Stuart) of Signal Mountain, TN; granddaughters, Kelsey Saunders Joergens-Kokate (Erik), Brooke Saunders, and Cambria Ginther; sister, Nancy Cates (Wayne) of Greensboro, NC; nieces and other extended family. Peggy's love of children of all ages is evidenced by her request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (Memorial ID #11759137). Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Hall Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.