Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 215 AM EDT * AT 1216 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HIGH POINT, RANDLEMAN, THOMASVILLE, ARCHDALE, AND TRINITY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO TWO INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. &&