REIDSVILLE Maynard Hall, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22 from the Benaja Mount Zion Holiness Church of God, 600 Mc Walker Road. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
