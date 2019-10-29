APRIL 9, 1958 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 Kathy Renee Almond Hall, 61, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with her family present. Kathy was a lover of animals of any kind. She was always taking in a stray cat or dog that was in need. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery in Liberty, NC, with Rev. Howard Spray officiating. Kathy is survived by her parents, Jerry Mack and Madelyn Warner Almond; daughter, Cheryl Manner; son, Anson Hall and wife Kesha; granddaughters, Mia Hall, Elliana Hall, Reese Hall and Josie Hall; sister Karen Brooks and husband Scott; brothers, Kevin Almond, Ken Almond and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to ASPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Hall Family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC 27298
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.