AUGUST 31, 2019 EDEN - Joseph Benjamin Hall age 67 of Eden, Evangelist and Minister of Christian View Christian Church passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A service to celebrate the life of Minister Joe will be held 3 pm Tuesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with a family & friends fellowship from 2 3 pm at Fair Funeral Home Chapel Joe was born in the Draper section of Eden to the late Clyde Hall and Dorothy Craighead Hall. He was a graduate of Morehead High School class of 1970 and attended Cincinnati Bible Seminary and then graduated from Bluefield College of Evangelism and Blue Ridge College of Evangelism. Preceding him in death along with his parents were siblings; Carl and Sue Hall, Russell and Glenda Hall, Louis Hall, Iris Borderlon , Butch Hall and Helen Matthews. Surviving is wife of 45 years Marlene Hall; siblings, Kenneth Hall (Margaret), Buck Hall (Barbara), Ruth Aaron and Jane Hankins all of Eden, Becky Blackburn (Mike) of Stoneville; extended family, Misty Richardson, Leah Brown, Andrew Barker, Tanner Nance, Thomas Barker and Jaegar Nance. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.