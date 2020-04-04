NOVEMBER 11, 1938 - APRIL 2, 2020 John Dwight Hall, 81, of Reidsville, NC, was born on November 11, 1938, and died on April 2, 2020. He was the son of the late John Zachariah Hall and Frances Pegram Hall. He retired from American Tobacco Company of Durham and Reidsville. He was a supervisor in the mechanical and manufacturing divisions. In his later years there, he traveled the world representing the company in various endeavors. Dwight was a former elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Reidsville and later an active member of Woodmont United Methodist and Mission First. A former Rotarian, he was a Paul Harris fellow. In the Elks, he held many offices locally and on the state level. Dwight graduated from Reidsville High in 1957, and from NC State in 1964. He loved the Wolfpack and attended many sporting events. Meeting his morning breakfast group at the Farmer's Table was a favorite ritual and time of fellowship with dear friends over recent years. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dianne Sacrinty Hall, his son, Dr. John Zachariah "Zack" Hall, II (Rachel Rhodes Hall), his sister, Vickie Hall Gallagher (Jon), his sisters-in-law: Sandra Sacrinty McCollum (John), MaryJon Sacrinty Love (Danny), and Catherine Sacrinty Hall (Greg), in addition to many nieces and nephews. The real loves of his life were his three grandchildren: John Zachariah "Zack3" Hall, III, William "Bill" Pierce Hall, and Miriam "Mimi" Sacrinty Hall. He was "Papa" to them and loved spending time and traveling with them. Dwight will be remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor and his good-natured, teasing spirit. A private service will be held at the Woodmont Columbarium. A celebration of his life will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be given to Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
