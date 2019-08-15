JANUARY 5, 1919 - AUGUST 11, 2019 John C. (Tobe) Hall, 100, passed away on August 11, 2019 at the Hospice Home in Wentworth. Tobe was born in Rockingham County to the late Gid and Mary Case Hall. He was a World War II veteran,worked at Washington Mills for 18 years, then was a farmer and house painter until he retired. He loved farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, bluegrass and gospel music, his many friends, and Airport Drive-In. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patsy Bowlin Hall; his brothers Will Hall and Tom Hall; and his sister Ruth Price. Survivors include daughters, Vicki Olson (Bill) and Kathy Mizelle (Tom); grandchildren, Shara Zook and Justin Mizelle (Cristina); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, and Ayden Zook. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Home for the care, kindness, and love extended to Tobe and his family during his stay. In keeping with Tobe's wishes, no formal services will be held. His ashes will be scattered on the farm he dearly loved.
