JANUARY 24, 1936 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Jean Brownlee Hall, 83, went home to be with The Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Penn Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Robertson officiating. The burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17 from 6:00 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at Tim and Susan's home (149 Hall Farm Road). Jean was a native of Van Buren, AR and was the daughter of the late Paul Werner and Floy Suggs Brownlee. She retired from American Tobacco as the switchboard operator with over 30 years of service. She was a longtime and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years. Jean was affectionately called "Chief 30's Wife" and volunteered many hours alongside her husband, Wayne at Wentworth Fire Department. All who knew Jean will remember her passion of cooking for family and friends. Along with her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hall. Jean is survived by her sons, Mike Hall and wife, Susan and Tim Hall and wife, Susan; granddaughters, Shayna Reilly and husband, Mark, Manda Barbour and husband, Logan and Abby Pruitt and husband, Chandler; great grandson, Hudson Reilly; twin sister, June Brownlee Palmer and husband, Russell; niece, Jerri Manspile and husband, Wayne and great niece, Katie Manspile. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care given to Jean over the time she spent at Penn Nursing Center. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
