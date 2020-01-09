MAY 26, 1945 - JANUARY 5, 2020 STOKESDALE James "Mike" Michael Hall, 74, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at True Gospel Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Manuel officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m., Friday at the church and all other times at the residence. Mr. Hall was born in Rockingham County to the late Homer Hall and Mary Wood Hall. Mike worked as a painter for many years and was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, as well as building birdhouses. Mike loved the Lord and his precious family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Todd Dodson. Survivors include his wife, Donna Wright Hall; daughters, Laura Hall Dodson (Danny) and Nicki Hall Simpson (Kenny); sons, Scott and Josh Hall; grandchildren, Amber Roseberry, Kristin Widerman, Chynna Hubbard, Ivy Hubbard and Morgan Sharron; brother, Roger Hall (Joan); sisters, Dell Warner (Richard) and Sharon Moose (James) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Hall, James "Mike" Michael
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
True Gospel Baptist Church
4720 NC Highway 704
Madison, NC 27025
Jan 10
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 10, 2020
7:00PM
True Gospel Baptist Church
4720 NC Highway 704
Madison, NC 27025
