GREENSBORO Desirae Aimee Hall, 25, died Saturday, November 23, 2019. Service will be November 23 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. at 3 p.m. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services are in charge.
