OCTOBER 12, 1937 - OCTOBER 19, 2019 Daisy Florence (Loftis) Hall, age 82, passed away and entered into eternal life on October 19, 2019 with her family at her side. Daisy was born on October 12, 1937 to Henry and Bessie Loftis in Danville, Virginia. She married the love of her life, Al Hall, in November 1959. She lovingly and unselfishly became Al's fulltime caregiver in his final years, until his passing in January 2017. Daisy dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, and her daughters. Her mother taught her to sew at an early age and she would use this talent for many years to make dresses for her daughters, bridesmaid dresses, cheerleading uniforms, and even a big red M&M costume. In the eyes of her grandchildren, Grandma Daisy was a superstar in the kitchen. Green beans, mashed potatoes, chicken and dumplings, and her famous chicken salad were always requested for family meals and no one could resist her incredible Coconut Cake. GG was a name bestowed upon her when great-grandchildren became a part of her life over the past three years and she loved that title! Daisy is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (Pete) Ennever, Pat (Ken) Bumgarner, and Tonya Hall; four grandchildren, Casi (Zack) Johnson, Austin Williams, Kelsey (Jon-Scott) Trexler, and Alec Bumgarner and three great-grandchildren, Daisy Johnson, Zeke Johnson and Avery Trexler; and one brother, Cecil (Pam) Loftis. In addition to her husband, Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bessie Loftis and one grandson, Greyson Bumgarner. Please join us in celebrating her amazing life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1715 NC Hwy 68 N, Oak Ridge, NC, with visitation hours preceding the service from 12:30 -1:45 in the church fellowship hall and a brief reception immediately following the service. A graveside service will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Furnace Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 975 Scuffling Hill Road in Rocky Mount, VA. Daisy's family will receive friends and family members at her home in Greensboro. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Daisy's family would like to extend their gratitude to Comfort Keepers, Beacon Place and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, VA.
