On July 13, 2019, Terry Haith, 63, departed this world and answered an "Eternal Come Home Call." The funeral is Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC. Terry Haith was a native of Greensboro, a graduate of James B. Dudley High School and North Carolina A&T State University. Terry was also an Eagle Scout, probation/parole officer, Army veteran, volunteer, political activist, and he was a dedicated father, son, brother and friend. Surviving are his children, Shirlvonda (Archie), Roland, Amanda (Zach), Miranda; mother, Shirley Patrick Haith Lee; father, Mickey Haith; brother, Chris Lee; sister, Teresa Lee Hall; grandchildren, Landon, Milan and Amir; and many extended family members. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, the family will receive friends at Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contribute generously to Bennett College, Office of Institution Advancement. Brown Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements, 909 E. Market Street in Greensboro.
