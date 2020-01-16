GREENSBORO Joel Haith, 62, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 17 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, 235 Bingham St. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Joel Haith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

