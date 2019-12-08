Iris Lee Starr Haislip,84, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in her family home. She died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Iris was proceeded in death by her husband of 41 years, Raymond Haislip, in 2014 and stepdaughter, Robin Haislip, in 2006. She leaves behind her loving sister and constant companion, Abbigail Wheeling, and her husband Don; daughters Lisa Pemberton and husband Robin, Renee Rich and husband Mark, step-son Ray Haislip and wife Jane, and stepdaughter Allyson Haislip and husband Bob, grandsons Bray (Brooke) and Briggs Pemberton, Cory Rich (Adrienne) and granddaughter Payton Rich (Lundy), Van Haislip (Jennifer), and Molly Haislip (Nathan) and four great-grandchildren. Iris was born October 30, 1935 to Raymond Luther Starr and Edna Buchanan Starr. Iris was a people person and enjoyed her large network of family, friends, and church members. Her hospitality was endless. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, especially her roses which she graciously shared, and entertaining. Her home and swimming pool were always open to all. Iris was a long-time member of Peace United Church of Christ where she devoted much time in women's fellowship and outreach programs. She delivered mobile meals for over 25 years. Funeral services will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 1:00 at Peace United Church of Christ. Family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, at JDRF 205 Regency Executive Park Dr. #102, Charlotte, NC 28217 or Peace UCC Women's Fellowship, 2714 W. Market St, Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
