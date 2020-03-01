REIDSVILLE Mrs. Nancy Louise Watlington Hairston , died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 from the Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, 224 Pennsylvania Avenue. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hairston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries