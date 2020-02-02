CASCADE, VA Kenneth O. Hairston, 52, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Star of Bethlehem Way of The Cross Church in Cascade, VA. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
