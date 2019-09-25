MAY 10, 1963 - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 Juan Latoria Hairston, 56, of High Point, NC, passed on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was born May 10, 1963 in Eden, NC, the daughter of Sam and Dixie Hairston. She was a 1981 graduate of J.M. Morehead High School in Eden and a 1994 graduate of North Carolina A&T State University. She had previously worked for Tyco Industries in Greensboro and was retired from the United States Army. She is survived by her son, Brook Hairston; parents Sam and Dixie Hairston; siblings, S. LaShawn Hairston (Terri), H. LaMonte Hairston (Karen) and Nicole Hairston Brown (Eric), eight nephews, three nieces and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will be given at 12 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Oak Ridge First Baptist Church, 2445 Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge, NC. The family will receive visitors and friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Hamlin family cemetery in Eden. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home 206 Fourth St.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.