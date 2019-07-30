REIDSVILLE Bettie Jean Price Hairston, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from Shiloh Baptist Church, 7236 Highway 29 Business. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
