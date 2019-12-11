OCTOBER 11, 1943 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 GREENSBORO- Mrs. Patricia Hairr, 76, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at McConnell Road Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Hairr was born on October 11, 1943 in Greensboro, daughter of the late Hassell and Geneva Terrell Johnson. She retired from Replacements Unlimited following close to 30 years of service. Mrs. Hairr never met a stranger and was in her element when she was crafting, gardening and sewing. She loved her family and pet companions and treasured the time she spent coaching soccer in her community. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Hairr Tencer and husband Sean and daughter Jennifer "J.J." Hairr, all of Greensboro; numerous in-laws; nieces and nephews; her beloved companions Annabelle Lee and Gracie Lou. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Larry Hairr, in 2005. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the fellowship hall of McConnell Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Hairr family and online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
