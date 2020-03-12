APRIL 14, 1926 - MARCH 2, 2020 Mary "Libby" Elizabeth Haines, age 93, of Mayodan, North Carolina, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Fayetteville. She was born April 14, 1926 in Mayodan, North Carolina, the daughter of Raymond R. and Mabel G. Gann Joyce. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 50 years, Edgar Haines. She is survived by her three daughters, Beth Lewis of New Hampshire, Patricia Emerson of Arkansas, and Pamela Guyer of New Mexico; one sister and six grandchildren. There will be a small graveside service at a later date held in Bow, New Hampshire, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. To sign the online guest book, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com. Moore's Chapel 206 W. Center Street, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
