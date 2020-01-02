James Tabor Haigler (Jim), 91 of Greensboro, NC died Monday, December 23, 2019 at his daughter's home in Mount Pleasant, SC. Jim moved to Abbotswood of Irving Park in Greensboro 8 1/2 years ago from Williamsburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Louise Dalton Haigler. Survivors include his son, Tab Haigler and wife, Pam, of Reidsville, NC; his daughter, Kathryn Johnson and husband, Jeff, of Mount Pleasant, SC; his grandchildren: Ross Haigler, Geoffrey Haigler, Alex Johnson and wife, Lindsey and Ellen Dahabi and husband, Dakota. Memorials may be made to Hospice Of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Reidsville Touchdown Club, 1901 South Park Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be sent to www.charlestoncremationcenter.com. There will be no formal funeral services. The family would like to thank the Abbotswood staff and his friends for making Abbotswood a great place to live.
Haigler, James "Jim"
To plant a tree in memory of James Haigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.