JANUARY 29, 1931 - MARCH 27, 2020 Dr. Thomas (Tom) Stephens Haggai, 89, was promoted to Glory on March 27, 2020. Tom Haggai was born January 29, 1931 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Waddy A. and Mildred S. Haggai. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Ted. Tom graduated from Furman University and began his service to the Lord by serving as a minister, with his last pastorate being Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point. He had an innate ability to uplift others with his Christian and motivational speeches. His speaking schedule became so demanding that he stepped down as pastor of Emerywood Baptist so that he could focus his efforts on reaching not only those in church or educational settings, but also a broad base of World business leaders. In 1972, he was the first person outside of the food industry to join the management board of IGA (Independent Grocer's Alliance) and went on to be named IGA Chairman and CEO in 1986. In 2016, he was named Chairman Emeritus of IGA as he stepped down from daily operations. Tom was a recipient of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Award and he explained his active participation in the organization by saying: "The only way any of us can outlive our days upon this earth is to invest in the next generation. I believe in our youth, and the Horatio Alger Association is a wonderful way for me to express that." He loved spreading the gospel to all he met, but especially to young people. He established the THA Foundation, comprised of many local contributors. The Foundation funded scholarships for young adults who would dedicate their careers to youth focused organizations including Scouting and public education. Tom began each day since age 12 with the prayer: "O God, don't let me die until I'm dead." All that knew him and his work ethic know he lived his life committed to fulfilling that prayer. Much credit for Tom's many accomplishments can be attributed to his trusted executive assistant of 48 years, Mary Helen Potts, who believed in him and his mission in life. The family is grateful to staff members of High Point Medical Center and Pennybyrn for their attentive and tender care over the past few weeks. Tom's trusted companion for the last three years, Christopher McLaughlin, blessed the family beyond measure. Tom is survived by his wife, Buren; children Christine Haggai, Janice Drimer (Joe), Janie Dixon (Mike), Allan Haggai (Beth); 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and his older brother, John Edmund Haggai. A small private gathering was held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date so that all who wish to gather and celebrate the life of Tom Haggai will have the opportunity to attend. Memorials may be made in Tom's memory to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
