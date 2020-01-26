MARCH 19, 1928 - JANUARY 21, 2020 George A. Haeseler, 91, peacefully passed away in the presence of his four children, Jillian, Lynne, Darci (Smith) and Gregory. He is survived by Lorca Lechuga Haeseler, Chase Steier, Steve, Jaron, and Talia Smith; Martha and Amy Haeseler. He was predeceased by his wife Arlene "Smittie" Haeseler, the love of his life, to whom he was happily married for 60 years. George was a lifelong social and political activist. As a member of Broome County Peace Action (BCPA) and Broome County Veterans for Peace, he worked tirelessly for denuclearization and nonviolence. He frequently expressed his viewpoint in Letters to the Editor in the News & Record and participated in the Weekly Peace Vigil in front of the Federal Building in Binghamton every Monday. Sailing, sports, and games were his favorite pastimes. He was a Life Master Duplicate Bridge player. An avid Scrabble player, he relished winning with timely bingos. He also enjoyed playing golf. However, his inability to correct his slice convinced him to keep his day job as the pediatric dentist at the Valley Dental Group Practice. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the Peace Action of New York State, 64 Fulton St # 403, New York, NY 10038.
Haeseler, George A.
