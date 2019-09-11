APRIL 11, 1928 - SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 Mildred Holmes Hadnott, 91, of Greensboro, passed away at home on Monday, September 9, 2019 with family by her side. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Jeffrey Barber officiating. She was the daughter of the late Walter Carl and Blanche Brewer Holmes, and wife of the late Cecil Webster Hadnott. Mildred was employed 30 years with Cone Mills at Revolution Plant, and then became supervisor for Airmont Industries, where she was promoted to sales manager at PG sales. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Barton, of Burlington; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give special thanks to Hospice of Greensboro and all the friends and family members that helped with her care during her illness. They would also like to give a special "Thank You" to her little young friend Joe, whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
