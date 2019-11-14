SEPTEMBER 14, 1947 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Mr. Richard "Ricky" Allen Hadley, 72, passed away on November 9, 2019, at Hinkle Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Newark, NJ on September 14, 1947, a son to the late Billy Jack and Martha Hadley. He loved God, country, family and friends with great intensity. Everyone knew Rick was very patriotic, always wearing an American flag/USA T-shirt, even under his NC State sweatshirt. He was a strong businessman with integrity. He was a gentleman. Rick was a Mason, with honor to the Brotherhood. He enjoyed the history of cars, "He had quite a collection in his time," even restoring a few classics. One of his pride and joy favorites, a 1950 Ford. His love for the ocean and boats started as a young boy with his father and continued throughout his life. In fact, he built a few boats. To be at the beach were some of his happiest times. He enjoyed music and singing along with Mitch and Mel. Rick loved his family! He and his wife had a special bond from the time they met to the time he passed. She, their girls, and grandchildren, were always his first priority. He loved them with all his being. He dearly loved and respected his mom and dad (Martha and Billy Jack). Rick was a strong and caring man, a true, and faithful friend. When he walked into a room his presence was immediately known, "Hello, I'm Rick Hadley, How are you!" He had a positive outlook on life and never took a moment for granted. Even during his illness, he was caring for others in his own way, lifting their spirits, showing them love! He will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends! Surviving are his loving wife of 34 years, Melodye Hadley of the home; daughters, Debra Wright and husband David of Rolesville, NC and Laura Irvin of Cary, NC; grandchildren, R.J. Irvin, Jane Wright, Sam Wright and Grayson Irvin. Ricky also leaves behind many beloved extended relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the J. C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville officiated by Pastor Tom Mabry. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ricky to Hinkle Hospice House, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J C Green and Sons Funeral Home 122 W. Main Street Thomasville NC 27360
