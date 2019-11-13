GREENSBORO Mario Jesus Martinez Guzman, 40, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, November 13 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue. Interment will be in Mexico.
