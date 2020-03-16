DECEMBER 2, 1926 - MARCH 14, 2020 Bernard Gutterman of Greensboro died peacefully on March 14, 2020, surrounded by family. Born December 2, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Philip and Celia Gutterman, after high school Bernie enlisted in the US Air Force, serving as a photographer in the Pacific. Upon completion of his military service, he enrolled in Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA, earning not only his undergraduate degree but also a doctorate in Civil Engineering and Sanitary Engineering. Very important to his future success, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Alperin, beginning a joyful partnership of more than 65 years. After graduating from college he was hired by the state where he contributed to the construction of bridges throughout Pennsylvania as well as international airports. In later years, Bernie and Nancy joined Bernie's brother Harold in High Point, NC, in a high end furniture business venture, eventually moving to Greensboro, where Bernie served as senior vice-president of Kay Chemical Company, a manufacturer of cleaning products for the fast food industry. Bernie and Nancy were active in the community and generously supported numerous charities and activities with their time and expertise. Over the years, Bernie served as Chair of the Greensboro Jewish Federation and National Conference for Community and Justice and served on the boards of Beth David Synagogue and the Salvation Army. Most recently, Bernie and Nancy have generously supported the Penn State Hillel through their contribution to build the Nancy and Bernard Gutterman Center for Jewish Life including dedicated space for the Penn State Hillel. They have also generously supported Camp Anytown and UNC Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy. In his spare time, Bernie enjoyed traveling the world with Nancy, spending time with his grandchildren and children (but mostly his grandchildren!) , bowling, cursing many of his shots taken at Starmount Forest Country Club golf course, and fishing from his boat at Wrightsville Beach, with occasional trips to Alaska to land a few very large salmon. Family members mourning his passing are his wife Nancy; son David ("Libby"); daughters Deborah Rovner (Scott) and Donna (Stella); five grandchildren-Joshua Rovner; Rachel Rovner; Rachel Gutterman; Elissa Gutterman Aviczher (Shaul); and Sophie Gutterman; and one great grandchild Odaya Avichzer. The family is holding a private memorial service with Rabbi Joshua Ben Gideon officiating. A public memorial will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests any donations be made to Beth David Synagogue, or the National Conference for Community and Justice. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service-Greensboro is serving the family.
