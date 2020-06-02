December 29, 1937 - May 28, 2020 Mr. Kenneth "Ken" Jason Gurley, Jr., age 82, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends following the service. Ken was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Kenneth and Reba Haynes Gurley, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served with the 82nd. Airborne, in Ft. Bragg, NC, as a paratrooper. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Greensboro Bass Angler Association where he was known as "Pops", a member of the Pleasant Garden Jaycees, and he was a coach for the men's slow pitch softball leagues here in Guilford County. He was employed with Snyder Tires for 27 years, and retired from Graham Marine Sales with many years of service. Ken is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne Gurley of Greensboro; sons Michael Gurley, and Mark Gurley and his wife Casey all of Greensboro. Also surviving are his grandchildren Jacob and Olivia Gurley. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Gurley family. George Brothers Funeral Service
