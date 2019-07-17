WENDY GAIL GUNN, 57, passed away July 15, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Byrd officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. At other times they will be at Kelly's home on Berrymore Road. Wendy was a customer service representative with American Express and a member of Ayersville Baptist Church. Surviving include her parents, Earl Max and Virginia Herndon Gunn; sister, Kelly Page and husband, Joey; brother, Danny Gunn and wife, Bobbie; nieces, Lauren Gunn and Carol-Ann Page; nephew, Alex Page; special cousin, Nadine Money and special friends, Susan Koch and Tina Finney. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions be made to L.E.A.F. Adult Center, 104 Washington Street, Reidsville, NC 27320. The family would like to express their thanks to Annie Penn Hospital for all the love and care given to Wendy during her stay there. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Dr. Reidsville, Nc 27320
