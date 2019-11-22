AUGUST 21, 1932 - NOVEMBER 19, 2019 Rebecca Gray Pearman Gunn, 87, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 19, 2019, at Pelican Health in Reidsville. A memorial service will be held on at 5 PM on Sunday, November 24, at Christian Fellowship Church in Reidsville. A native of Rockingham County, NC, Mrs. Gunn was born August 21, 1932 to the late John and Ollie Billingsly Pearman. She was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church and a former employee of Fieldcrest Mills. She was a very hard worker throughout her lifetime. She is survived by her son, Carlton "Smith" Grubbs and partner, Carlos deTorres of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Kathy Wilson and husband, Jim of Ruffin; one granddaughter, Katie Corum and husband, Sammy of Eden; four great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sara Washburn of Eden; brothers, John W. Pearman and wife, Emogene, of Greensboro and Jimmy Pearman of Tennessee; and sister Christine Schabot of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Gunn and her son, Michael Washburn. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
