June 21, 1947 - December 20, 2019 Kathryn "Joyce" Gulley, 72 of Greensboro, NC died December 20, 2019. Joyce was a resident at Piedmont Christian Home, an assisted living facility where she received excellent care for the past eight years. The family is grateful for the love and care the staff provided. Joyce is survived by her son, Robert Shane Carter and his daughter; brother, Ernest "Mike" Gully and wife, Diana; sister, Patti Gulley Ramsey and husband, Don; sister-in-law, Sherri Z. Gulley; nephews, Travis Gulley and wife, Christie, Justin Flynt and wife Amanda, Carl Ramsey and Mark Ramsey; and four grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Stella Gulley and brother, John Gulley. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Dennis Nealy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Piedmont Christian Home, 1510 Deep River Road, High Point, NC 27265. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the Gulley family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
