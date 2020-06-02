September 14, 1936 - May 27, 2020 Dolores Ann Guertin died peacefully in her sleep after a short battle with Covid and a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Friends will be received on a day and time to be announced at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Murrysville, PA. Dolly was born on September 14, 1936 to George and Elsie Molotzak, née Morgan, of Coaldale, PA. She graduated from the Chic School of Fashion Design in New York City, where her passion for tailoring and fashion kicked into high gear. Boy, could she sew! For her, the design and construction of all things fabric knew no bounds: creating women's wear at Casino Classics in NYC, liturgical banners for every church she belonged to, one-of-a-kind wedding dresses, interior décor, and all manner of apparel. Her craft found its summit at Pittsburgh Public Theater, where she directed the costume shop for nine seasons. She married John Kreuthmeier in 1960, and together, raised their three children, Pam, Peter, and Paula. After John's death in 1984, she married Robert Guertin (1936-2014). They moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, where they were proprietors of the Greenwood Bed & Breakfast, legendary for Bob's New Orleans-inspired cuisine and Dolly's perpetual décor. While in North Carolina, she was an active member of the Greensboro Symphony Guild, promoting the arts which she loved so much. Dolly is survived by her sister, Carole, and husband Richard Peters of Allentown, PA, daughter Pamela and husband Phil Saxon of Racine, WI, son Peter Kreuthmeier and partner Mark Zalenchak of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter Paula and husband Nigel Collie of Hyattsville, MD, stepsons Henri Guertin of Baton Rouge, LA, and Georges Roch Guertin and wife Lynn of Charlotte, NC, together with her niece, nephews, and step-grandchildren. Dolly had a gift for enjoying life, and we will all miss her million-watt smile. As protocols allow, Dolly's memorial mass will be public. It will also be hosted online should attendance be restricted. Please contact the family for details at: sewbiz36@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to The Pittsburgh Public Theater, The Greensboro Symphony, or The Alzheimer's Association.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.