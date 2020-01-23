APRIL 10, 1955 - JANUARY 21, 2020 Terry Theriault Grubb, 64, returned to the Lord on January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home in Reidsville. Terry was born on April 10, 1955 to the late Francis "Yank" and Cecelia Theriault of Reidsville, NC. A graduate of Reidsville High School, she later went on to obtain her master's degree in industrial maintenance technology. She started working at Miller Brewing Containment Division and later retired from Miller Coors of Eden. Terry dedicated her life to provide and care for her family. She is survived by her daughter Frankie Helmstetler; grandchildren, Francis Moore, Jeremy Helmstetler, Emily Helmstetler, Nicholas Helmstetler, Samantha Helmstetler; great-grandchildren, Jackson Moore and Mauricio Pye. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Friends and family may view and sign the guest book at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Grubb, Terry Theriault
To send flowers to the family of Terry Grubb, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
