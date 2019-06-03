COLFAX James Lee Gross, 67, passed away June 1, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 11:00AM Thursday June 6, 2019 at Highland Chapel of Bland, Virginia, 530 Main Street, Bland, Virginia. Interment will follow in the Gross Family Cemetery. A native of Bluefield, West Virginia, "Jimmy" lived most of his childhood in Bastian, Virginia. He was the son of the late Alma Blanche Billips and James Harvey Gross. He was a graduate of Rocky Gap High School Class of '69. He later received his Associate's Degree from New River Community College. Jimmy retired from Tyco Electronics following thirty-one years of service. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his brothers, William Gross, Donald Gross, and Eugene "Homer" Gross. Survivors include his loving wife of almost forty-four years, Sarah Evans Gross of the home; daughters, Chandra Leigh Gross of Colfax, and Erica Lauren Gross of High Point; son, Andrew James Gross of Corolla; brother, Robert Gross and Susie of Bastian, Virginia; sister-in-law, Vicki Gross of Princeton, West Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. "A special thank you goes out to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Surry Community Health and Rehab for their care and love given to Jimmy and his family." The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday evening June 4, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate
