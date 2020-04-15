MAY 5, 1958 - APRIL 10, 2020 Donald Eric "Donny" Grogan, age 61, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont. He was born May 5, 1958 in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he resided. Donny knew how to make everyone smile. One of his greatest passions was musicsinging, listening to it on one of his many radios, and playing his guitars. He also loved reminiscing about old times with friends and family. Being around his family was one of his favorite things to do. He loved strawberry milkshakes, fried oysters, the Tar Heels, clothes, baseball caps, and watches. But his very favorite person in the whole world was his mom, who always took great care of him. Donny is survived by his mother, Shirley Hester; his siblings, Raymond (Annie) Grogan, Steve (Jenna) Grogan, and Lisa (Rich) Spiker; his nephews, Ray (Jessie) Grogan and Jared (Julene) Grogan; and his nieces, Sarah (Kyle) Dorr and Catherine Spiker. A private graveside was held for the family. A memorial to celebrate Donny's life will be held at a later date. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Grogan family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
