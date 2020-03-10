JULY 20, 1933 - MARCH 8, 2020 Jane Pyrtle Groff, born in Rockingham County to the late Alex R. Pyrtle, Sr. and Lillie E. Smith Pyrtle, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Campbell and Pastor Ryan Burris officiating. The family will see friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Jane was a woman of many talents, one being the pianist at Beaver Island Baptist Church for 16 years, where she met and married Reverend John Groff. Married for 54 years, they served many churches including Thompsonville Baptist, Ringgold Baptist, in Virginia where she served as the secretary, and many church interim positions. Other than her parents, Jane was preceded in death by brothers, James and Aubrey Pyrtle; sister, Dorothy Minor; nephew, Keith Pyrtle and niece, Lynnette Harris. Survivors include her husband, Reverend John Groff; brother, Alex Pyrtle and wife, Brenda; sisters, Doris Blackburn and Bonnie Mulligan and husband, Roger and 10 niece and nephews. John and the family would like to thank caregivers, Diann Wilson and Peggy McCollum for a wonderful job. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
2:00PM-2:45PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Jane's Visitation begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.