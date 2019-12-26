Robert Griscom, 63, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Alamance Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Boulevard. Robert was born June 15, 1956, in Riverside, New Jersey, son of the late Elwood and Eleanor Dechant. Mr. Griscom is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharon; sons, Nathaniel Griscom (Tess), Brian McCurdy (Angie); daughters, Amanda Griscom, Alisha Eller (Joe); sisters, Fay Griscom, Linda Surlak (Tom), Janet Davis (John); and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National MS Society or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Griscom, Robert
